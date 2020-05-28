Georgia Power announces new summer savings for customers

Some Georgia residents will see a slightly cheaper electric bill come this summer.

Georgia Power announced their customers will see about a $10 reduction in their monthly summer bills after the Georgia Public Service Commission approved a fuel rate that is 17.2 lower. The savings will be a little more than $5 per month for a typical residential customer starting in June.

The company said this will help provide some relief to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Georgia Power, our diverse fuel mix enables us to take advantage of the most cost-effective resources throughout the year and pass along savings to customers. Working with the Public Service Commission and Staff to reach today’s approved agreement, we saw an opportunity to pass along those savings in a way that will provide additional relief to customers navigating the impacts of COVID-19 this summer,” Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power was quoted as saying in a release sent to FOX 5.

The savings should also be back next summer.

Georgia Power said the savings is due to lower natural gas prices as a result of increased natural gas supplies.