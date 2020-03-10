Georgia Power customers could see lower monthly bill

We have some good news for Georgia Power customers – you may be seeing a lower bill soon.

The company says that it has filed a plan with the Georgia Public Service Commission to reduce its fuel rates. If approved, it is expected to lower the total monthly bill by around $5 for the average customer.

The reduction would go into effect June 1 if it is approved, the company said.

According to Georgia Power, the reduced fuel rate is due to lower natural gas prices.

In addition of the possible rate reduction, Georgia Power says customers can also expect to receive the third and final bill credits associated with the Tax Cuts and Job Acts of 2017.

The average customer will get a credit of around $22 on their February bill.