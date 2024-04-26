Delta employees attempt to pull Boeing 747 for cancer fundraiser

Thousands of Delta employees are teaming up to pull a jet as part of a massive fundraising effort for the American Cancer Society.

On Friday morning, the teams gathered at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for the Jet Drag. One hundred and fifty teams of 25 people each are attempting to pull a 255,000-pound Boeing 747 25 feet as quickly as possible.

This is the 13th year Delta has put on the event. One of the teams, Team Hope Thrives, is made up of Delta cancer survivors and caregivers, including Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

All the money raised goes to the American Cancer Society, and this year they have already raised more than a million dollars.

When the participants are not trying to pull the jet, they are part of the largest corporate Relay for Life event in the country, walking laps in Hangar 10 and raising money in concession booths.