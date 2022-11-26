Expand / Collapse search

Georgia Midterm Runoff: Where, when to place your early voting ballot in metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 08: "Vote Here" sign is seen as Georgia voters take part in midterm elections on Election Day on November 8th, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

ATLANTA - There is still plenty of time to place your early vote in the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff race for U.S. Senate between democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and republican Herschel Walker

Most early metro Atlanta polling sites are scheduled to be open until Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you don't see your county, please check for it online here:

Where can I vote?

COBB COUNTY

What's the wait time? Check here between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Main Office/Monsour
995 Roswell St NE; Marietta
*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW; Kennesaw

Ben Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Drive; Kennesaw

Boots Ward Recreation
4845 Dallas Highway; Powder Springs
*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Collar Park Community Center
2625 Joe Jerkins Boulevard; Austell

East Cobb Government Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Road; Marietta
*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

North Cobb Senior Center
3900 S. Main Street; Acworth
*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Ron Anderson Recreation Center
3820 Macedonia Road; Powder Springs

Smyrna Community Center
200 Village Green Circle; Smyrna
*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

South Cobb Recreation Center
875 Riverside Parkway; Austell

South Cobb Regional Library
805 Clay Road; Mableton
*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tim D Lee Senior Center
3332 Sandy Plains Road; Marietta

DEKALB COUNTY

What's the wait time? Check here between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church
2340 Clifton Springs Road; Decatur

Clarkston Library
951 N. Indian Creek Drive; Clarkston

Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Road; Stone Mountain

Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Drive NE; Atlanta

Briarwood Recreation Center
2235 Briarwood Way NE; Brookhaven

County Line-Ellenwood Library
4331 River Road; Ellenwood

Dunwoody Library
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road; Dunwoody

Emory University
1599 Clifton Road B; Atlanta

Memorial 1
4380 Memorial Drive; Decatur

Memorial 2
4380 Memorial Drive; Decatur

North DeKalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Drive; Chamblee

Reid H. Cofer Library
5234 Lavista Road; Tucker

Salem Panola Library
5137 Salem Road; Lithonia

South DeKalb
2801 Candler Road; Decatur

Stonecrest (Formerly Sam's Club)
2994 Turner Hill Road; Stonecrest

Wade Walker YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Road; Stone Mountain

Wesley Chapel Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road; Decatur

FULTON COUNTY

What's the wait time? Check here between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Alpharetta Branch Library
10 Park Plaza; Alpharetta

Buckhead Library
269 Buckhead Avenue NE; Atlanta

C.T Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW; Atlanta

Chastain Park Gymnasium
140 Chastain Park Avenue; Atlanta

Dorothy Benson Senior Multipurpose
6500 Vernon Woods Drive NE; Sandy Springs

East Point Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road; Roswell

Etris Community Recreation Center
5285 Lakeside Drive; Union City

Georgia Institute Technology Ferst Center
349 Ferst Drive NW; Atlanta
*8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 28 - 30

Georgia State University-Veteran Memorial Hall
30 Courtland Street SE; Atlanta
*8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 28 - 29

Government Center
130 Peachtree Street SW; Atlanta

Metropolitan Library
1332 Metropolitan Parkway; Atlanta

Milton Library
855 Mayfield Road; Milton

Morehouse College
876 Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard; Atlanta
*8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 28 - 30

North Fulton Annex
7741 Roswell Road NE; Sandy Springs

North/East Spruill Oaks Library
9500 Spruill Road; Johns Creek

Northside Branch Library
3295 Northside Parkway; Atlanta

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing
2489 Perry Boulevard; Atlanta

Ocee Library
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road; Alpharetta

Palmetto Library
9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway; Palmetto

Ponce De Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE; Atlanta

Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross Street; Roswell

South Fulton Annex
5600 Stonewall Tell Road; College Park

Southwest Arts Center
915 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta

Welcome All Park Recreation Center
4255 Will Lee Road; College Park

Wolf Creek Library
3100 Enon Road; Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY

What's the wait time? Check here between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Bogan Park Community Recreation Center
2723 N. Bogan Road; Buford

Dacula Park Activity Building
2735 Old Auburn Road; Dacula

George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center
55 Buford Highway; Suwanee

Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections
455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200; Lawrenceville

Hudgens Center for Arts at Gas South
6400 Sugarloaf Parkway Building 300; Duluth

Lenora Park Gym
4515 Lenora Church Road; Snellville

Lucky Shoals Park Gym
4651 Britt Road; Norcross

Mountain Park Activity Building
1063 Rockbridge Road; Stone Mountain

Pinckneyville Community Center
4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard; Norcross

Rhodes Jordan Community Center
100 E. Crogan Street; Lawrenceville

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road; Duluth
 