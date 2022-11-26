Georgia Midterm Runoff: Where, when to place your early voting ballot in metro Atlanta

article

There is still plenty of time to place your early vote in the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff race for U.S. Senate between democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and republican Herschel Walker.

Most early metro Atlanta polling sites are scheduled to be open until Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you don't see your county, please check for it online here:

Where can I vote?

COBB COUNTY

Main Office/Monsour

995 Roswell St NE; Marietta

*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

West Cobb Regional Library

1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW; Kennesaw

Ben Robertson Community Center

2753 Watts Drive; Kennesaw

Boots Ward Recreation

4845 Dallas Highway; Powder Springs

*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Collar Park Community Center

2625 Joe Jerkins Boulevard; Austell

East Cobb Government Service Center

4400 Lower Roswell Road; Marietta

*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

North Cobb Senior Center

3900 S. Main Street; Acworth

*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Ron Anderson Recreation Center

3820 Macedonia Road; Powder Springs

Smyrna Community Center

200 Village Green Circle; Smyrna

*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

South Cobb Recreation Center

875 Riverside Parkway; Austell

South Cobb Regional Library

805 Clay Road; Mableton

*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tim D Lee Senior Center

3332 Sandy Plains Road; Marietta

DEKALB COUNTY

What's the wait time? Check here between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church

2340 Clifton Springs Road; Decatur

Clarkston Library

951 N. Indian Creek Drive; Clarkston

Berean Christian Church

2201 Young Road; Stone Mountain

Bessie Branham Recreation Center

2051 Delano Drive NE; Atlanta

Briarwood Recreation Center

2235 Briarwood Way NE; Brookhaven

County Line-Ellenwood Library

4331 River Road; Ellenwood

Dunwoody Library

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road; Dunwoody

Emory University

1599 Clifton Road B; Atlanta

Memorial 1

4380 Memorial Drive; Decatur

Memorial 2

4380 Memorial Drive; Decatur

North DeKalb Senior Center

3393 Malone Drive; Chamblee

Reid H. Cofer Library

5234 Lavista Road; Tucker

Salem Panola Library

5137 Salem Road; Lithonia

South DeKalb

2801 Candler Road; Decatur

Stonecrest (Formerly Sam's Club)

2994 Turner Hill Road; Stonecrest

Wade Walker YMCA

5605 Rockbridge Road; Stone Mountain

Wesley Chapel Library

2861 Wesley Chapel Road; Decatur

FULTON COUNTY

What's the wait time? Check here between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Alpharetta Branch Library

10 Park Plaza; Alpharetta

Buckhead Library

269 Buckhead Avenue NE; Atlanta

C.T Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW; Atlanta

Chastain Park Gymnasium

140 Chastain Park Avenue; Atlanta

Dorothy Benson Senior Multipurpose

6500 Vernon Woods Drive NE; Sandy Springs

East Point Library

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road; Roswell

Etris Community Recreation Center

5285 Lakeside Drive; Union City

Georgia Institute Technology Ferst Center

349 Ferst Drive NW; Atlanta

*8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 28 - 30

Georgia State University-Veteran Memorial Hall

30 Courtland Street SE; Atlanta

*8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 28 - 29

Government Center

130 Peachtree Street SW; Atlanta

Metropolitan Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway; Atlanta

Milton Library

855 Mayfield Road; Milton

Morehouse College

876 Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard; Atlanta

*8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 28 - 30

North Fulton Annex

7741 Roswell Road NE; Sandy Springs

North/East Spruill Oaks Library

9500 Spruill Road; Johns Creek

Northside Branch Library

3295 Northside Parkway; Atlanta

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing

2489 Perry Boulevard; Atlanta

Ocee Library

5090 Abbotts Bridge Road; Alpharetta

Palmetto Library

9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway; Palmetto

Ponce De Leon Library

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE; Atlanta

Roswell Branch Library

115 Norcross Street; Roswell

South Fulton Annex

5600 Stonewall Tell Road; College Park

Southwest Arts Center

915 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta

Welcome All Park Recreation Center

4255 Will Lee Road; College Park

Wolf Creek Library

3100 Enon Road; Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY

What's the wait time? Check here between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Bogan Park Community Recreation Center

2723 N. Bogan Road; Buford

Dacula Park Activity Building

2735 Old Auburn Road; Dacula

George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center

55 Buford Highway; Suwanee

Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections

455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200; Lawrenceville

Hudgens Center for Arts at Gas South

6400 Sugarloaf Parkway Building 300; Duluth

Lenora Park Gym

4515 Lenora Church Road; Snellville

Lucky Shoals Park Gym

4651 Britt Road; Norcross

Mountain Park Activity Building

1063 Rockbridge Road; Stone Mountain

Pinckneyville Community Center

4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard; Norcross

Rhodes Jordan Community Center

100 E. Crogan Street; Lawrenceville

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building

2750 Pleasant Hill Road; Duluth

