Georgia Midterm Runoff: Where, when to place your early voting ballot in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - There is still plenty of time to place your early vote in the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff race for U.S. Senate between democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and republican Herschel Walker.
Most early metro Atlanta polling sites are scheduled to be open until Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you don't see your county, please check for it online here:
Where can I vote?
COBB COUNTY
What's the wait time? Check here between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Main Office/Monsour
995 Roswell St NE; Marietta
*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW; Kennesaw
Ben Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Drive; Kennesaw
Boots Ward Recreation
4845 Dallas Highway; Powder Springs
*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Collar Park Community Center
2625 Joe Jerkins Boulevard; Austell
East Cobb Government Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Road; Marietta
*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
North Cobb Senior Center
3900 S. Main Street; Acworth
*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Ron Anderson Recreation Center
3820 Macedonia Road; Powder Springs
Smyrna Community Center
200 Village Green Circle; Smyrna
*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
South Cobb Recreation Center
875 Riverside Parkway; Austell
South Cobb Regional Library
805 Clay Road; Mableton
*Nov. 27 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tim D Lee Senior Center
3332 Sandy Plains Road; Marietta
DEKALB COUNTY
What's the wait time? Check here between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Beulah Missionary Baptist Church
2340 Clifton Springs Road; Decatur
Clarkston Library
951 N. Indian Creek Drive; Clarkston
Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Road; Stone Mountain
Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Drive NE; Atlanta
Briarwood Recreation Center
2235 Briarwood Way NE; Brookhaven
County Line-Ellenwood Library
4331 River Road; Ellenwood
Dunwoody Library
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road; Dunwoody
Emory University
1599 Clifton Road B; Atlanta
Memorial 1
4380 Memorial Drive; Decatur
Memorial 2
4380 Memorial Drive; Decatur
North DeKalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Drive; Chamblee
Reid H. Cofer Library
5234 Lavista Road; Tucker
Salem Panola Library
5137 Salem Road; Lithonia
South DeKalb
2801 Candler Road; Decatur
Stonecrest (Formerly Sam's Club)
2994 Turner Hill Road; Stonecrest
Wade Walker YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Road; Stone Mountain
Wesley Chapel Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road; Decatur
FULTON COUNTY
What's the wait time? Check here between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Alpharetta Branch Library
10 Park Plaza; Alpharetta
Buckhead Library
269 Buckhead Avenue NE; Atlanta
C.T Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW; Atlanta
Chastain Park Gymnasium
140 Chastain Park Avenue; Atlanta
Dorothy Benson Senior Multipurpose
6500 Vernon Woods Drive NE; Sandy Springs
East Point Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road; Roswell
Etris Community Recreation Center
5285 Lakeside Drive; Union City
Georgia Institute Technology Ferst Center
349 Ferst Drive NW; Atlanta
*8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 28 - 30
Georgia State University-Veteran Memorial Hall
30 Courtland Street SE; Atlanta
*8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 28 - 29
Government Center
130 Peachtree Street SW; Atlanta
Metropolitan Library
1332 Metropolitan Parkway; Atlanta
Milton Library
855 Mayfield Road; Milton
Morehouse College
876 Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard; Atlanta
*8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 28 - 30
North Fulton Annex
7741 Roswell Road NE; Sandy Springs
North/East Spruill Oaks Library
9500 Spruill Road; Johns Creek
Northside Branch Library
3295 Northside Parkway; Atlanta
Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing
2489 Perry Boulevard; Atlanta
Ocee Library
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road; Alpharetta
Palmetto Library
9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway; Palmetto
Ponce De Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE; Atlanta
Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross Street; Roswell
South Fulton Annex
5600 Stonewall Tell Road; College Park
Southwest Arts Center
915 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta
Welcome All Park Recreation Center
4255 Will Lee Road; College Park
Wolf Creek Library
3100 Enon Road; Atlanta
GWINNETT COUNTY
What's the wait time? Check here between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Bogan Park Community Recreation Center
2723 N. Bogan Road; Buford
Dacula Park Activity Building
2735 Old Auburn Road; Dacula
George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center
55 Buford Highway; Suwanee
Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections
455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200; Lawrenceville
Hudgens Center for Arts at Gas South
6400 Sugarloaf Parkway Building 300; Duluth
Lenora Park Gym
4515 Lenora Church Road; Snellville
Lucky Shoals Park Gym
4651 Britt Road; Norcross
Mountain Park Activity Building
1063 Rockbridge Road; Stone Mountain
Pinckneyville Community Center
4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard; Norcross
Rhodes Jordan Community Center
100 E. Crogan Street; Lawrenceville
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road; Duluth