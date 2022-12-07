Georgia mail carrier honored for delivering life-saving first aid

She usually delivers the mail, but when she came across someone going into cardiac arrest, she delivered life-saving first aid.

Jerelyn Morton was honored on Wednesday by her co-workers at the Stockbridge post office and the person who she helped got to thank her.

"I don't think I'm a hero, when everybody tells me that, I don't think I am," Morton said.

Morton was hailed a hero in front of her co-workers.

"When I yelled out to him, he didn't say anything, so I knew something wasn't right," she described the situation that hot August day as the man she saved stood beside her.

She says when she saw James Alexander going into cardiac arrest, she quickly began chest compressions.

"I just kept pumping and kept pumping until I can hear him," she said.

Morton was along her route on Alexis Avenue in Stockbridge when she saw Alexander in a chair with his head back. Fearing something was wrong, she got the attention of a neighbor who called 911 as she went to investigate.

For about five minutes, Morton performed CPR while waiting for an ambulance.

"I'm glad it turned out the way it did..." she said.

Months later, Alexander and fellow postal workers finally got their chance to say thanks.

"I'm just thankful that your mail carrier here saw me in a state that I couldn't believe and she came to my aide-- and I thank her," Morton said.

Morton received the Postmaster General Hero Award for her efforts.