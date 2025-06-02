2 injured after jumping from burning DeKalb County apartment building

Two people are recovering after they had to jump to safety from their burning DeKalb County apartments overnight.

FOX 5 cameras were rolling as medics helped the victims outside the damaged apartments on the 1300 block of Brockett Road.

What we know:

Investigators say the fire started in the back of a unit on the first floor around 1 a.m. and sent flames and smoke to the other two floors of the building.

Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy flames shooting at the back of the building.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the apartment building on Brockett Road.. (FOX 5)

According to DeKalb Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels, a man and a woman were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries after they jumped from the building to escape the blaze. The man reportedly may have broken his leg.

What they're saying:

Resident Freddy Lumba said he also had to take drastic action to get away from the danger.

"When I woke u, I found a lot of smoke in my house, I had to run and to jump because I live upstairs," he said. "I saw the fire, but I don't know where the fire came from."

He said he was extremely thankful that he was able to wake up and get out without being hurt.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.