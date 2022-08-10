Georgia man saved by letter carrier, neighbor: ‘I’m very thankful’

In a matter of moments, a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier went from delivering the mail in a Stockbridge neighborhood Monday to delivering emergency medical attention with the help of another person.

"He was sitting in a chair with his head back and I said Mr. Alexander, blew the horn, didn't hear anything, didn't budge," Jerelyn Morton said.

Fearing something was wrong, Morton grabbed a neighbor on Alexis Avenue and called 911. The two rushed over and did what they could to help James Alexander while waiting for help.

"I started doing compressions," Morton said. "I'm saying Mr. Alexander, Mr. Alexander, and I could hear him saying uhhhhh uhhhhh."

For about five minutes, Morton performed CPR while waiting for an ambulance. Roberta Richardson was the neighbor who helped Morton.

"Mrs. Morton is really the hero because she did what a lot of other people wouldn't do," Richardson said.

On Wednesday, Morton and Alexander reunited for the first time since the life-saving rescue.

Alexander is diabetic and first responders told him he passed out because of low blood sugar. It was so low in fact he nearly died.

"I'm very thankful for those two ladies there," Alexander said. "I'd give everything I got for those women right now."

It is a case of being at the right place at the right time. A mail carrier delivering more than just letters, in this case, it was life. Morton was not even scheduled to drive that route Monday, but she is so thankful she did.

"I'm blessed and I would do it again," she said.

Alexander is not only thankful for the two women but also for the EMTs and Henry County 911.

As for Morton, she is set to get the Postmaster General Hero Award for springing into action.