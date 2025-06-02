Prayer candle starts fire overnight at Brookhaven home

article

Everyone is safe after officials say a prayer candle started an overnight house fire in DeKalb County.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Ashford Road, not far from Dresden Drive.

What we know:

Crews arrived at the scene to find smoke coming out of the home.

When firefighters entered the home, they found flames in a closet in the bedroom and quickly put the fire out.

The homeowner told firefighters that they had a prayer candle burning and thought that they had put it out before going to bed, but they woke up to the smell of smoke.

Thankfully, everyone was able to get out of the home safely - including the homeowner's cats.

While one woman was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, she did not require hospitalization.