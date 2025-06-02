Man shoots brother in hand during argument at Atlanta townhomes, police say

article

A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot by his own brother in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened late Sunday night at the Westside Townhomes off of Northwest Drive.

What we know:

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded to the townhomes around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

At the scene, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in his right hand.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. Officials say they expect him to survive his injury.

According to investigators, the shooting happened during a fight between the man and his brother.

The suspected gunman is not in custody at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or the suspected shooter.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.