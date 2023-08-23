Georgia indictments: 2 more defendants surrender at Fulton County Jail overnight

Two more defendants in Georgia's investigation into Donald Trump and his allies' alleged illegal plot to overturn the former president's 2020 election loss have surrendered at the Fulton County Jail overnight.

Former Georgia GOP chairman and state legislator David Shafer and former Coffee County GOP chair Cathy Latham turned themselves in to authorities at the jail early Wednesday morning.

Both have since been released on bond.

Shafer and Latham are now the third and fourth defendants accused by District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters in a bid to keep Joe Biden out of the White House to turn themselves in. Tuesday, Conservative attorney John Eastman and Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall surrendered to authorities.

Who is David Shafer?

Shafer, a prominent figure in Georgia's political landscape, was indicted for his alleged involvement in organizing an unofficial slate of electors after the 2020 United States presidential election.

The metro Atlanta Republican narrowly lost in the 2018 primary lieutenant governor runoff election against Geoff Duncan. Additionally, he was accused of sexual harassment, but the complaint was dismissed. His political fortunes took a turn, however, when he was elected chairman of the Georgia Republican Party in May 2019, coinciding with a series of high-profile events and controversies.

Of note is Shafer's involvement in supporting Georgia's voting reform bill, SB 202, in 2021. While it gained the backing of Republicans, Democrats and voting rights advocates criticized the bill as overly restrictive. In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, Shafer's participation in attempts to challenge the election results garnered substantial attention. He joined forces with the Georgia Republican Party and the Donald Trump campaign in filing a lawsuit contesting the certification of Georgia's election results, based on unsupported claims of election fraud.

Shafer was one of 16 state Republicans who met at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign a certificate declaring falsely that Trump had won and also declaring themselves the state’s "duly elected and qualified" electors. Testifying before the United States House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack, he admitted that the Trump campaign had directed the Georgia GOP to present a slate of false electors, drawing further controversy and public scrutiny.

Shafer's defense maintains that he acted on advice from Donald Trump's legal counsel, further complicating the legal and ethical debates surrounding his actions.

Here is the list of Shafer's charges:

1 - Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act

8 - Impersonating a public officer

10 - Forgery in the first degree

12 - False statements and writings

14 - Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents

16 - Forgery in the first degree

18 - False statements and writings

40 - False statements and writings

Cathy Latham

Who is Cathy Latham?

One of 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump had won the state and declaring themselves the state’s "duly elected and qualified" electors, Cathy Latham was also chair of the Coffee County Republican Party.

In January 2021, Latham was accused of allowing unauthorized forensics experts from SullivanStrickler to examine voting systems within Coffee County for an extended period. It's believed that those experts illegally downloaded data from the Dominion voting machines on the behalf of Trump as Latham and others watched. She even took a selfie with one of the experts.

Here's a list of Latham's charges:

1 - Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act

8 - Impersonating a public officer

10 - Forgery in the first degree

12 - False statements and writings

14 - Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents

32 - Conspiracy to commit election fraud

33 - Conspiracy to commit election fraud

34 - Conspiracy to commit computer theft

35 - Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

36 - Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

37 - Conspiracy to defraud the state

Authorities have given Trump and the 15 other defendants in the indictment until Friday to turn themselves in. Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to former President Donald J. Trump, may turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail today, according to multiple news outlets.

