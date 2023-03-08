Georgia House Speaker proposes new state patrol post in Buckhead

A new Georgia State Patrol post could soon be in operation in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood.

The House Appropriations Committee approved their version of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget Wednesday, which includes $1.25 million to set up the new post.

"To address crime and promote a faster incident response in the northside of Atlanta," state Rep. Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin, told members of the committee he chairs.

The post would serve as home base for 20 GSP troopers from the motor unit and the Nighthawks DUI Task Force.

"It gives a place for them, if you will, to hang their hat," explained state Rep. Jon Burns, R-Newington, Speaker of the House.

The move comes after the Georgia Senate voted down a proposal last week to allow residents in Buckhead to vote on whether to split from the City of Atlanta and become their own city.

"It's never too early or too late to do the right thing and I think that's what we're doing here," said Speaker Burns. "It's not a kneejerk reaction to anything that's been said or done in this building or any pressures. It's the right thing. We want to make sure our neighbors are safe and we think we can help do that. But the Georgia State Patrol has contributed already to that effort in that Buckhead area."

Before announcing the proposal, Speaker Burns said he met with Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and people inside Atlanta's City Hall to make sure they were all on board.

If approved, the money would be available for the new GSP post when the FY 2024 budget begins July 1. Speaker Burns said the agency will look for property to lease that meets specific safety criteria for law enforcement and their equipment, though he hopes the post will be up and running "as soon as possible."