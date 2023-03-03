Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Wind Advisory
until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 11:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

'The Georgia Gang' panelists weigh in on failure of Buckhead City bill

By
Published 
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta

Why did the Buckhead cityhood effort fail?

A day after a bill to create the city of Buckhead city failed in the state senate, people continue to analyze why. Senators, including some Republicans, voted down the measure by a 33-23 vote. Georgia Political analysts look at what comes next.

ATLANTA - The top topic on this week's episode of "The Georgia Gang" will be the failure of a bill to create "Buckhead City" in the state Senate.

"We've got to give Mayor [Andre] Dickens a huge amount of credit for this," said panelist Tharon Johnson, who is CEO of Paramount Consulting Group.

Johnson said Mayor Dickens met with lawmakers at the state Capitol ahead of the vote and has focused heavily on public safety in the Buckhead community since taking office.

Martha Zoller pointed out that the senators who represent the impacted area were against the measure.

"In general, when you have a movement like this the legislators that represent the area like Sandy Springs, Brookhaven are in favor of it," Zoller explained.

The panelists agreed the final "nail in the coffin" was a leaked memo from Gov. Brian Kemp's legal counsel that outlined several questions about financial obligations, transfer of public properties and where the children who live in the proposed city would attend school.

"This has never been done before and there's a real good reason it's never been done before and it's because it would impact bond ratings for the entire state, not just the City of Atlanta and any new city," said Melita Easters.

While the Buckhead movement appears to be dead for this session, Phil Kent said it will likely be back in 2024.

"I think next year will be the time for the proponents to come back again, do a PR campaign and answer some of these serious questions that deserve answers," said Kent. 

"The Georgia Gang" airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta.