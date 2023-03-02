Georgia Senate votes down bill to create Buckhead City

article

Proponents of a Buckhead City bill have been met with disappointment.

The Georgia Senate on Thursday voted 33-23 to reject SB 114, quashing plans by those looking to have the Atlanta neighborhood secede to form its own city.

Had the Senate voted in favor of the bill, Buckhead residents would have headed to the polls to vote on whether they should break off on their own.

Buckhead City supporters have cited violent crime in the area as a reason to split. They say they want a system whereby the new city would collect taxes and send them to Atlanta Public Schools, and the school system would continue to serve Buckhead. However, it’s unclear such a setup would be legal or feasible.

Opponents say a new city wouldn’t be able to stop criminals from coming to the area. They also say the plan doesn’t deal with major issues and could make crime worse by weakening the remaining parts of Atlanta. They argue taking apart an existing city is much more complicated than creating a new one, and that it’s even more complex to dismember Atlanta, which has its own school system and extra layers of local taxes and debt.

None of the bill's sponsors represent the city of Atlanta.

Following Thursday's vote, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released the following statement:

"Atlanta is one city, with one bright future.

"I am thankful to the bipartisan majority of the Georgia Senate who voted to reject SB 114. I am grateful to the large number of Atlantans—from parents to businesses to educational leaders—who stood up and spoke with a united voice for a united city.

"When I came into office, I committed to building strong bonds across Atlanta, including in Buckhead, and with our state’s leaders. We’ve delivered investments in public safety that have driven down crime, filled potholes and are moving Atlanta forward, together. But most importantly, we have listened to residents about their concerns and hopes, and we have responded.

"To my fellow Atlantans: whether you support or oppose deannexation, I will continue working with you to improve our services, to invest in our communities and ensure a safe city for all. Atlanta is a group project, and we will work every day of the week with you, on your behalf, and hearing your voices." - Andre Dickens, Mayor for the City of Atlanta