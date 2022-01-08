Expand / Collapse search

Georgia COVID-19 mega-testing sites: Where to go and hours of operation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus in Georgia
COVID-19 testing scam warning

Consumer watchdogs are warning about fake COVID-19 testing sites that are there to steal identities.

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Health announced two large COVID-19 testing sites have opened in Cobb County and DeKalb County. 

The Cobb County site is located at Jim Miller Park on 1295 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta. 

The DeKalb County site is located at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest. 

Hours of operation for both sites are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sites close from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. for a lunch break.

Clinics have been overwhelmed by lines of people seeking COVID-19 tests during the omicron variant surge. Some municipalities have begun distributing at-home tests. 

At-home COVID-19 tests distributed

DeKalb County officials distributed at-home COVID-19 tests on Thursday to help alleviate the long lines at testing sites across metro Atlanta.

The Cobb and DeKalb sites are by appointment only by registering online.

Testing is free to all Georgians, but insurance companies will be billed if it is available.

Cobb County COVID-19 testing site

Where: Jim Miller Park (Gate 1), 1295 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA, 30008

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m; closed 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

DeKalb County COVID-19 testing site

Where: 2994 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest, GA, 30038

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m; closed 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.