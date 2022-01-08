Georgia COVID-19 mega-testing sites: Where to go and hours of operation

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced two large COVID-19 testing sites have opened in Cobb County and DeKalb County.

The Cobb County site is located at Jim Miller Park on 1295 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.

The DeKalb County site is located at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.

Hours of operation for both sites are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sites close from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. for a lunch break.

Clinics have been overwhelmed by lines of people seeking COVID-19 tests during the omicron variant surge. Some municipalities have begun distributing at-home tests.

The Cobb and DeKalb sites are by appointment only by registering online.

Testing is free to all Georgians, but insurance companies will be billed if it is available.

