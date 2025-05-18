Wanted: Gunfire erupts after parking lot fight at West Midtown Waffle House

article

The Brief Authorities released a photo of three suspects linked to a shooting at a Waffle House in West Midtown on April 21. The suspects opened fire after a parking lot fight, with two fleeing on foot and one driving away in a Tesla; no injuries were reported. Police urge the individuals to come forward and encourage anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta, offering a reward of up to $5,000.



Authorities have released a photo of three people believed to be connected to a shooting last month at a Waffle House in West Midtown, and are urging the individuals to come forward.

SEE ALSO: Fight at Atlanta Waffle House ends with gunfire, police say

What we know:

The incident occurred on April 21 at the Waffle House on Northside Drive near 14th Street. According to investigators, a fight broke out in the parking lot before gunfire erupted.

Police say three armed suspects opened fire on the group seen in the newly released image. Two of the suspects fled the scene on foot, while a third left in a Tesla, driving out of the restaurant parking lot.

The gunfire struck a deputy's company vehicle and another car belonging to a diner at the restaurant. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators hope the photo release will prompt the individuals to speak with police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Tipsters do not have to provide their name to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.