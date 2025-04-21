Fight at Atlanta Waffle House ends with gunfire, police say

article

Police say a fight at a Waffle House led to gunfire in Atlanta.

Investigators say the shots rang out at the restaurant on Northside Drive near 14th Street overnight.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting began when a fight broke out in the Waffle House's parking lot.

Authorities say a deputy's company car and one of the diners at the restaurant's cars were hit.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said if they have identified the gunman or gunmen believed to be responsible for the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.