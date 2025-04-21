Fight at Atlanta Waffle House ends with gunfire, police say
ATLANTA - Police say a fight at a Waffle House led to gunfire in Atlanta.
Investigators say the shots rang out at the restaurant on Northside Drive near 14th Street overnight.
What we know:
According to police, the shooting began when a fight broke out in the Waffle House's parking lot.
Authorities say a deputy's company car and one of the diners at the restaurant's cars were hit.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said if they have identified the gunman or gunmen believed to be responsible for the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.
The Source: Information for this report came from interviews with Atlanta police officials at the scene on Northside Drive.