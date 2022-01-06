Omicron surge: Georgia works to correct issues with daily COVID-19 numbers

The Georgia Department of Public Health said it continues to experience issues with its publishing daily COVID-19 numbers as the omicron variant continues to spread.

In a statement released on Thursday, the GDPH wrote:

"DPH is actively working to resolve the issue with the COVID-19 testing numbers received through ELR to ensure we are providing accurate and transparent data about COVID-19 in Georgia. We ask for your continued patience as we address this issue."

The GDPH released Thursday's numbers to a press release.

The 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases continued to be above 19,000 on Thursday, according to GDPH data. That is a 32% increase from a week ago and a 94% increase from a month ago.

To find the locations and times as well as to schedule an appointment for a routine COVID-19 test, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health) website at dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

Thursday marked two weeks since the 7-day average for combined PCR and antigen confirmed cases climbed above 5,000. That is typically when deaths from COVID-19 begin to increase. The combined reported and probable deaths in a single day shot above 70 for the first time since November, but so far, the omicron wave has not seen the high volume of deaths the previous waves have had. The previous waves saw a 7-day average in the triple digits. The current 7-day average for deaths from COVID-19 is at 25. Experts are hoping a combination of vaccinated individuals and omicron being a milder variant, will keep those numbers down.

Health experts continue to report that more than 90% of those hospitalized have not received a single shot. As of Thursday, 4,521 were being treated in Georgia's hospitals, the GDPH reported. That is a 37% increase from a week ago and a 78% increase from a month ago.

As of Thursday, the GDPH reported 54.7% of those eligible, are fully vaccinated and less than a third of those eligible have gotten their booster shot. That ranks Georgia 46th in the percentage of the eligible population fully vaccinated. The GDPH said 65.7% have received at least one shot.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

