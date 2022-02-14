Georgia bill would allow parents to opt out of school mask mandates

Parents in Georgia may soon be able to opt their children out of school mask mandates.

"We're trying to do the right thing for our parents and for our children and it's past time to do this," said Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Georgia.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol on Monday afternoon, Gov. Kemp said state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, had just filed the "Unmask Georgia Students Act."

Under the legislation school boards, administrators, teachers and other school personnel would not be allowed to make or enforce any rule that requires students to wear a face covering, unless parents or guardians can choose for their children to be exempt.

"This isn't saying that parents can't make the decision to mask their kids," said Gov. Kemp. "It's just giving parents an opt-out for those children that have parents or the kids themselves that are tired of wearing a mask, that are tired of really, the hypocrisy that we're seeing in schools across the state."

State Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta (FOX 5)

State Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta, said what works for one community does not always work for another and the bill does not take that into consideration.

"In general, it's always better to allow each school district to decide for themselves what's right and what's best for their students," Sen. Halpern explained. "This is one of those areas where I think deferring to the local school district is the right answer."

OPPOSITION TO STACEY ABRAMS UNITES GEORGIA’S DIVIDED GOP

Gov. Kemp first announced plans for the legislation last week after Democratic gubernatorial candidateStacey Abrams caused a stir for posting a photo of herself unmasked during a school visit with masked students.

"This is not directed at any one person. It's just directed at this time in the pandemic, the hypocrisy that we've seen. Obviously, there's people in our state and in our country that have made rules that live by different sets of rules and the public, I think, is just tired of that," said Gov. Kemp.

If lawmakers pass the bill, it will go into effect upon the governor's signature. The bill includes a provision that repeals itself on June 30, 2023.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____