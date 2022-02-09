Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp plans to introduce bill giving parents final say on masks in schools

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans to introduce a bill that will allow parents to decide if their children wear masks at school.

Kemp issued executive orders condemning mask mandates in school systems in May 2021.

He said his office plans to introduce legislation in the coming days.

"I look forward to working with the General Assembly to get this done," Kemp said in a Twitter thread.

Since the decline in COVID-19 cases after the omicron variant surge, schools have started to make mask optional in classrooms.

Kemp is running for a second term in 2022 and faces primary challengers.

Kemp will speak to reporters during a Wednesday afternoon meeting with the Georgia Anti-Gang Network.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE