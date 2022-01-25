Fayette County makes masks optional at public schools

article

Fayette County public schools are making masks optional.

In a letter to parents and staff members sent Monday afternoon, Fayette County school officials say they have made the decision to go back to optional face coverings starting on Tuesday.

The decision was made after officials say their COVID-19 Task Force has seen the number of positive cases in the county decline and has not seen a "significant spike" in positive cases at the schools.

While the change has been put into place Tuesday, it does not affect school busses. The federal mask mandate still requires all school bus riders wear face coverings at this time.

If rates increase, school officials say the mask mandate may be reinstated for the entire system or specific schools.

School officials also still highly recommend students, staff, and visitors wear masks while inside school buildings.

The 7-day moving average of PCR cases, 1,2783.2, in Georgia is the lowest since Dec. 31, 2021, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 15,185 cases of COVID-19 and 236 confirmed in Fayette County.

