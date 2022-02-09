Georgia Anti-Gang Network meets days after Atlanta police officer shot by known gang member

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr sat in on a meeting discussing state and local efforts to support law enforcement and other state and local partners in the fight against criminal gang activity in Georgia.

Carr said Georgia gang investigators report 60% of violent crime is gang-related.

A 2018 survey of local law enforcement in Georgia indicated all but two counties in the state have seen gang activity.

"It's not just an Atlanta issue," Carr said.

The Georgia Anti-Gang Network is a task force formed by the Georgia Attorney General's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other state and local law enforcement agencies.

The meeting is roughly two days after a known gang member shot an Atlanta Police Department officer multiple times during the execution of an arrest warrant.

That evening, a shootout between a kidnapping suspect and two deputies left three people injured, including a deputy, at a Banks County motel Tuesday morning.

The tasks force will meet later this year.

