Gang members arrested in murder of Coweta County teen

Authorities have made several arrests in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old Coweta County girl.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5's Doug Evans that they arrested four people in the murder of Haley Adams, and a fifth person was taken into custody several days ago. Sources confirmed to FOX 5, four of the suspects were in hiding with the help of ghost face gangsters, and have ties to that gang.

Adams, 14, was shot in the back the night of Feb. 11 after officials say four people broke into her home on Bethlehem Church Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspects broke in and started making demands before they started shooting.

Adams had just moved to Coweta County from South Georgia to live with her mother.

Investigators said the house was targeted for a reason, but have not said why.

The names and ages of the suspects have not yet been made available.

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood is expected to release details about the arrests later on Friday.

Stay with FOX 5 for updates on this developing story. This story was updated to reflect the additional arrests.