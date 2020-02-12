Deputies: Coweta County girl shot, killed inside home during break-in

A Coweta County teenager was shot and killed inside her home during a break-in late Tuesday night.

Girl shot at home

The shooting happened late Tuesday night at a home in the 1500 block of Bethlehem Church Road outside of Grantville.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, several suspects broke into the home and made demands before they started shooting. A 14-year-old girl was hit by at least one bullet.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Detectives search for clues

Deputies spent hours processing the scene at the rural home overnight. A large number of evidence markers could be seen in the front yard and detectives combed through a shed and the woods in the back, looking for clues.

Authorities said they are looking for a small, 4-door light colored vehicle in connection with the shooting.