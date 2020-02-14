Mother of slain Coweta County teen breaks her silence

The mother of the 14-year-old girl who was gunned down earlier this week at a Coweta County home is opening up about her beloved daughter.

Alyssa Adams said she never felt this much pain before. Fight emotion, she spoke of her daughter Haley and about the night she was killed.

A prayer card for 14-year-old Haley Adams who was killed in a violent home break-in at a Coweta County home on Feb. 11, 2020.

Haley Adams, who had just turned 14 two weeks ago, was shot in the back Tuesday night after four people broke into her home on Bethlehem Church Road. She was rushed to an area hospital, but she later died.

Home surveillance video shows the muzzle flash from a car fleeing the scene of a home break-along Bethlehem Church Road on the evening of Feb. 11, 2020. Police believe one of the shots fired struck Haley Adams, eventually killing her.

Home surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 News shows the muzzle flashes from inside a car leaving the home. It was a violent crime whose only witness inside the home was Haley’s mother.

"She wanted to do, go into the Marines and be a drill sergeant," said Alyssa Adams

Haley Adams with her father.

Alyssa said she was so excited about Haley moving in with her. She said the 7th grader loved her family, especially her father Brandon and her grandma Cindy, with whom she was staying in Macon.

"She's beautiful, silly, friendly, everybody loved her. A great kid," said Alyssa Adams

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed at a home along Bethlehem Church Road in Coweta County on the evening of Feb. 11, 2020.

Coweta County investigators are following up on leads. Coweta County deputies are still trying to find the three males and one female who broke into their home and then left in a barrage of gunfire.

Alyssa said she is so scared, she is in hiding, but wants justice for her baby.

"Why, why would they should a child? Why would they do all this? Why?" asked Alyssa Adams.

Haley’s mother has turned her attention to burying her oldest child while still caring for her three other children. Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to try offset costs. Anyone who would like to donate can do so by going https://www.gofundme.com/f/haley-adams.