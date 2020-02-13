Church members hold vigil for 14-year-old killed during Coweta County break-in

Members of a 14-year-old girl's church held a candlelight vigil after she was killed in a break-in.

The Coweta County Sheriff says 14-year-old Haley Adams was shot in the back Tuesday night after four people broke into a home on Bethlehem Church Road.

Home surveillance video shows the muzzle flash from a car fleeing the scene of a home break-along Bethlehem Church Road on the evening of Feb. 11, 2020. Police believe one of the shots fired struck Haley Adams, eventually killing her.

The pastor of Haley's church in middle Georgia, Encounter Church, said the members wanted to do something right away after hearing the devastating news. They held a candlelight vigil and remembered the 14-year-old who made such an impression on so many people.

"When certain people you hear them sing and you are like, that's God-given. Her dancing that was it. She was incredible. She was anointed. She was a great kid," says Pastor Caleb Newberry.

Friends and family gathered at Encounter Church in middle Georgia this week after the death of one of their fellow parishioners 14-year-old Haley Adams on Feb. 11, 2020.

Many held candles and shed tears after hearing the news. The Macon church quickly organized the vigil so friends could lean on each other. They say Haley had just had a 14th birthday celebration with them two weeks ago.

Advertisement

DEPUTIES: COWETA COUNTY GIRL SHOT, KILLED INSIDE HOME DURING BREAK-IN

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed at a home along Bethlehem Church Road in Coweta County on the evening of Feb. 11, 2020.

Coweta County deputies say Haley's short life ended when someone kicked open the front door in a house where Haley's mom was staying. Investigators say the three males and a female made demands and then left without taking anything, but fired on the house as they pulled away. The sheriff believes one of those bullets hit Haley in the back.

The 14-year-old had just moved to Coweta County to get closer to her mother. Investigators say she had been staying with her paternal grandmother in the Macon area.

A prayer card for 14-year-old Haley Adams who was killed in a violent home break-in at a Coweta County home on Feb. 11, 2020.

Coweta County investigators have brought in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to assist with the investigation.