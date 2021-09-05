Free passes available during Music Midtown vaccination event at Piedmont Park

Music Midtown is set to return next weekend and festival organizers are working to keep attendees safe and provide incentives for some unvaccinated Georgians to protect themselves from COVID-19.

People have the opportunity of getting their hands on a free weekend pass to Music Midtown when they receive a COVID-19 shot between 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday at a Piedmont Park vaccination clinic, officials said.

Vaccines and passes are first-come, first-serve and there are two clinic locations: one near the entrance of Piedmont Park across from Midtown High School and another at The Promenade at Piedmont Park. Officials ask people to register for The Promenade location.

Those who are not fully immunized will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test result in order to attend the festival.

Unvaccinated guests must also wear a mask at all times.

The clinic comes amid a surge in positive COVID-19 cases that are stretching hospitals past capacity. The music festival lineup was announced in June when 7-day moving average for COVID-19 positive cases in Georgia was about 337, compared to 6,835 compared to today.

