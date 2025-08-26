Former trooper, Buchanan mayor trial: Closing arguments expected Tuesday

The Brief Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott testified Monday about the 2015 crash that killed two teens and injured two others. Scott admitted he was driving nearly 90 mph without lights or sirens and was not responding to a call. Closing statements are set for Tuesday morning, after which jurors will receive instructions and begin deliberations.



Buchanan Mayor Anthony James "A.J." Scott, a former Georgia State Patrol trooper, took the stand Monday morning to testify about the 2015 crash that killed two teenagers and injured two others. His testimony marked the final witness in the case, and closing arguments are now scheduled for Tuesday morning before jurors begin deliberations.

What they're saying:

Scott detailed his career, including service in the Marine Corps from 2007 to 2011 before joining the state patrol. He told jurors he routinely handled multiple crashes each day across Carroll and Douglas counties. On the night of Sept. 26, 2015, he admitted his portable radio was dead, so he relied on his in-car system, and acknowledged he was behind on paperwork.

The mayor confirmed that he was not on a call at the time of the collision, nor did he have his lights or sirens activated.

"The majority of the crashes we worked, we did not respond with lights and sirens," he said.

Scott described swerving moments before the crash but was unable to avoid impact. Afterward, he said he turned on his blue lights to alert others and notified dispatch.

Under cross-examination, Scott admitted he was driving nearly 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, despite signs lowering the speed limit to 45 mph in the area. He conceded that he was not responding to an emergency and was simply returning to the bridge when the crash happened.

The wreck killed 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla and 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey, while the other two passengers, Dillon Wall and Benjamin Finken, suffered serious injuries. Scott faces charges of second-degree vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and speeding.

What's next:

The defense rested following Scott’s testimony. The trial will resume Tuesday morning, when prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to deliver closing arguments. Afterward, the judge will instruct jurors on the law before they begin deliberations.