Former state trooper, Buchanan mayor trial: Testimony continues Friday

The Brief Former trooper and Buchanan mayor A.J. Scott on trial for 2015 crash that killed two teens Prosecutors say he drove 80 mph in a 45 mph zone before colliding with the teens’ car Defense argues the teens’ vehicle did not yield while making a left turn



The trial of former Georgia State Trooper A.J. Scott resumed Friday in Carroll County, where he faces vehicular homicide charges stemming from a 2015 crash that killed two teenagers.

What we know:

Prosecutors allege Scott was driving more than 80 mph in a 45 mph zone on a wet, dark stretch of Highway 27 when his patrol car collided with another vehicle, killing 17-year-old Kylie Lindsay and 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla. Scott later went on to become mayor of Buchanan.

What they're saying:

This week’s testimony focused on accident reconstruction. The defense highlighted the condition of the teenagers’ smaller vehicle, which was making a left turn at the time of the crash, and argued the driver did not yield. They also pointed to testimony from another trooper acknowledging that speed reduces reaction time for drivers.

The prosecution has emphasized Scott’s excessive speed and on Friday began presenting medical evidence as the trial continues.

The backstory:

Scott, who has also faced allegations of misconduct since becoming mayor, could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Scott’s first prosecution ended in a mistrial. He has since gone on to be elected mayor of Buchanan, but this trial does not relate to anything that happened while he has been in office.

This is a developing story. Check back later today for an update.