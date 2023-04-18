Georgia Supreme Court denies appeal of former state trooper on vehicular homicide charges

article

Georgia's Supreme Court denied an appeal that likely clears the way for a former state trooper to be retried on vehicular homicide charges.

The 2015 crash killed two teenage girls and injured two others.

Prosecutors accused Georgia State Patrol Trooper A.J. Scott of causing the crash by driving too fast for conditions.

Scott argued the teenagers pulled into his path.

He was not responding to a call.

The original judge ordered a mistrial after the defense claimed prosecutors did not share all their evidence before the trial.

After the crash, Scott was fired from the state patrol, but later elected mayor of Buchanan.

He has since been the focus of an outside investigation into his drinking habits and misuse of city resources.