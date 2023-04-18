Expand / Collapse search

Georgia Supreme Court denies appeal of former state trooper on vehicular homicide charges

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
I-Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
FOX 5 I-Team reporter Randy Travis talks with A.J. Scott. article

FOX 5 I-Team reporter Randy Travis talks with A.J. Scott. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Georgia's Supreme Court denied an appeal that likely clears the way for a former state trooper to be retried on vehicular homicide charges.

The 2015 crash killed two teenage girls and injured two others.

Prosecutors accused Georgia State Patrol Trooper A.J. Scott of causing the crash by driving too fast for conditions.

Scott argued the teenagers pulled into his path.

He was not responding to a call.

The original judge ordered a mistrial after the defense claimed prosecutors did not share all their evidence before the trial.

I-Team: 31-page review into Buchanan Mayor filled with disturbing allegations

By Randy Travis Published March 28, 2023 BUCHANAN, Ga. - An outside investigation confirmed Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott abused his authority by repeatedly demanding police give him rides because he was too drunk to drive. Despite those findings, the four-member city council took no action regarding Scott's status as mayor. The retired Marine is also a former state trooper who still faces vehicular homicide charges because he crashed his patrol unit into a car full of teenagers nearly eight years ago, killing two. The criminal case ended in a mistrial and can’t be retried until the Georgia Supreme Court gives the okay. FULL STORY: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/mayor-acted-like-a-fool-during-drunken-episodes-while-criminal-case-still-unresolved

After the crash, Scott was fired from the state patrol, but later elected mayor of Buchanan

He has since been the focus of an outside investigation into his drinking habits and misuse of city resources.