Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill loses appeal in 2022 case

The Brief Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill's latest appeal was denied by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, upholding his 2022 conviction. Hill was found guilty of violating detainees' rights by ordering them to be held in a restraint chair for hours. He served 18 months in federal prison and remains on six years of probation with 100 hours of community service.



Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has suffered another legal blow after the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta rejected his latest attempt to overturn his 2022 conviction for violating the constitutional rights of detainees, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The backstory:

Hill was convicted of ordering inmates at the Clayton County Jail to be held in a restraint chair for hours, a practice the court ruled as unconstitutional. His appeal argued that he was acting within the scope of his job, but the court disagreed, stating that immunity does not apply in cases where inmates' rights are violated.

What we know:

Hill was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and was released last spring. He was also ordered to serve six years of probation and complete 100 hours of community service.

This is the second time the court has ruled against Hill. In April 2024, the same court rejected a previous appeal, stating that "it was clearly established" that Hill’s use of force against six detainees, including one named Howell, was "constitutionally excessive."

What we don't know:

It is unknown if Hill will try again.