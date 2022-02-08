Attorneys for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill file suspension appeal in Georgia Supreme Court

article

Attorneys for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill are appealing his suspension in the Georgia Supreme Court.

A statement from Attorney Alan G. Parker released by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday called the suspension politically motivated and emphasized that Georgia law limits lengths of suspensions if the official is not tried "at the first term of court."

A federal grand jury indicted Hill for civil rights violations in April after he allegedly ordered deputies to strap detainees in restraint chairs for hours inside the Clayton County Jail. The Department of Justice believes there is evidence that shows Hill deprived the detainees of due process and the use of force caused pain and bodily injury.

Hill pleaded not guilty and Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill pending the outcome of the federal case against him.

A Fulton County Superior Court judge denied a request to override the governor's suspension in December.

"Sheriff Hill’s defense attorneys are ready to go to trial to get him vindicated from charges that are clearly politically motivated," Parker's statement said.

The statement provides motives by Hill's "political enemies" who in some cases solicited alleged victims named in the indictment. Hills attorney claimed there were valid reasons for restraining individuals and none received any physical injuries and were monitored by jail officials and health professionals.

A 12-page indictment claims Hill left inmates suspended for hours and in one case harassed a landscaper who had a payment dispute with a Clayton County deputy. Lawyers for Hill claim the landscaper was "solicited" by Butt County Sheriff Gary Long, who was a deputy under former Clayton County Sheriff Kem Kimbrough. The indictment claims Hill personally communicated with the alleged victim before he was arrested on misdemeanor charges. The indictment claims the alleged victim spoke with jail personnel before Hill confronted him and later ordered themes strapped to a restraint chair.

The statement also mentions a criminal case against Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody, who turned himself into Cobb County Jail on sexual battery charges against a judge.

"It will be interesting to see if the Governor suspends him to the end of his term or until his case has gone to court as he has done to Sheriff Hill,"

