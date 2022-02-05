Georgia sheriff wanted for sexual battery turns himself in, jail records show

article

A Georgia sheriff wanted for sexual battery charges turned himself in and is now out on bond, according to Cobb County Jail records.

Coody was booked into the jail Friday around 8;14 p.m. and released on a cash bond of $1,000 just over an hour later.

A warrant was issued in Cobb County for Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody for an incident on Jan .18 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly at 2450 Galleria Parkway.

The Cobb County Police Department said investigators learned of the alleged incident the following day.

Sheriff Kristopher Coody (Bleckley County)

According to the warrant, Coody placed "his hand on the breast of the victim without her consent."

Investigators said the warrant was taken out after speaking to several witnesses.

