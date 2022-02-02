Bleckley County sheriff wanted on sexual battery charges in Cobb County

article

A Georgia sheriff is being accused of sexual battery after an incident that took place in Cobb County last month.

A warrant was issued last Friday for Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody for an incident that happened on Jan .18.

The Cobb County Police Department said investigators were notified about the incident, which happened at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly located at 2450 Galleria Parkway, the day after. Investigators said the warrant was taken out after speaking to several witnesses. Details surrounding the crime were not immediately available.

Cobb County jail online records do not show an arrest report for the sheriff.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Cobb County police wrote in part:

"This remains an active sexual battery investigation, and we will not be offering any additional statements or providing any on-camera interviews."

The CCPD Crimes Against Persons Unit is handling the investigation.

Bleckley County is located about 30 miles southeast of Macon.

