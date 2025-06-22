Expand / Collapse search

2 injured in west Atlanta shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 22, 2025 1:43pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Peyton Road SW.
    • One man walked up to another man and both people began shooting, according to police.

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left two people injured in west Atlanta.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Peyton Road SW.

One man walked up to another man and both people began shooting, according to police.

A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital, police said. A 41-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet. She was treated on the scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify anyone involved in the shooting and did not say who fired first.

The Source: Information for this article came from the Atlanta Police Department. 


 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews