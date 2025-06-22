2 injured in west Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left two people injured in west Atlanta.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Peyton Road SW.
One man walked up to another man and both people began shooting, according to police.
A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital, police said. A 41-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet. She was treated on the scene.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify anyone involved in the shooting and did not say who fired first.
The Source: Information for this article came from the Atlanta Police Department.