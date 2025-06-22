2 injured in west Atlanta shooting

article

The Brief The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Peyton Road SW. One man walked up to another man and both people began shooting, according to police.



Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left two people injured in west Atlanta.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Peyton Road SW.

One man walked up to another man and both people began shooting, according to police.

A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital, police said. A 41-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet. She was treated on the scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify anyone involved in the shooting and did not say who fired first.

The Source: Information for this article came from the Atlanta Police Department.



