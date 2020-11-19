Family wants answers after loved one killed on I-285

A family claims they were left in the dark after their loved one was hit and killed on I-285.

The family said they were never contacted by investigators about the death and still have questions about what happened.

“He wouldn’t just walk in the middle of the highway. Something happened and we want to know what happened,” mother Natasha Henderson said.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Natasha Henderson and her family. Recently they traveled up from Augusta to College Park to remember De’Vontae Washington.

“It’s very hard being out here knowing this is my son’s last whereabout,” Henderson said.

According to College Park Police the 26-year-old was hit and killed while crossing busy I-285 west near the Old National Highway Exit on October 6.

Advertisement

“I reported him missing on the ninth of October. I told them the last time I talked with him was on the sixth. He had abeen laying in the morgue since the sixth,” Henderson said.

Natasha said her son was staying at the Super 8 motel on Old National and had only been in the Atlanta area for two days,

“Anybody contacting us or walking us through what happened, there’s been none of that,” Henderson said.

This family said they are still waiting for investigators to contact them and claim their loved one was dead for more than a week before they found out.

“He laid in the morgue almost 10 days before she called the morgue. We had been up here doing searching and people saying they seen him,” Henderson said.

FOX 5 took their concerns to the Georgia State Patrol’s office which is leading the investigation.

They said they were still working to identify the victim and that’s why investigators did not notified the family.

“He was just a loving guy,” Henderson said about her son.

According to police none of the drivers that hit Washington face charges.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.