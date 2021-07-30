Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Dawson County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Pike County

Family of teen killed at Atlanta pool asks teens to 'put the guns down' during vigil

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The family of 17-year-old Jakari Dillard held a vigil on July 29, 2021. at Anderson Park, where he was shot and killed over the weekend. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - A vigil was held on Thursday evening for 17-year-old Jakari Dillard, the rising senior at Life Christian Academy who was shot following an argument with the suspect at an Atlanta pool this past weekend.

It happened on Saturday evening at the Anderson Park pool.

The city closed all pools until further notice just one day after the shooting. 

A boy shot and killed at an Atlanta pool, 17-year-old Jakari Dillard, was a rising senior at Life Christian Academy.

Dillard's aunt, Chrissandra Thomas was at the pool with all the family. She and all of Jakari's siblings from ages 3 to 18 witnessed the deadly encounter.

She is now making a plea for teenagers to put the guns down.

"We just ask that the young men find something productive to do instead of harming others with things that are here to protect us and not harm others and inflict pain on others," Thomas said. "We have to put things in order as far as the community so these kids don’t have to be in the streets."

Investigators said a warrant was taken out on Tuesday, but they do not plan to release the suspect’s identity. He remained on the run as of early Thursday evening, police said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.