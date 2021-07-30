Family of teen killed at Atlanta pool asks teens to 'put the guns down' during vigil

article

A vigil was held on Thursday evening for 17-year-old Jakari Dillard, the rising senior at Life Christian Academy who was shot following an argument with the suspect at an Atlanta pool this past weekend.

It happened on Saturday evening at the Anderson Park pool.

The city closed all pools until further notice just one day after the shooting.

A boy shot and killed at an Atlanta pool, 17-year-old Jakari Dillard, was a rising senior at Life Christian Academy.

Dillard's aunt, Chrissandra Thomas was at the pool with all the family. She and all of Jakari's siblings from ages 3 to 18 witnessed the deadly encounter.

She is now making a plea for teenagers to put the guns down.

"We just ask that the young men find something productive to do instead of harming others with things that are here to protect us and not harm others and inflict pain on others," Thomas said. "We have to put things in order as far as the community so these kids don’t have to be in the streets."

Investigators said a warrant was taken out on Tuesday, but they do not plan to release the suspect’s identity. He remained on the run as of early Thursday evening, police said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.