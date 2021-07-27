Warrant issued for suspect in deadly Atlanta pool shooting, police say

article

Police said officers have taken out a warrant for the suspect in a deadly shooting at an Atlanta city pool this past weekend.

Investigators said a warrant was taken out on Tuesday, but they do not plan to release the suspect’s identity. He remained on the run as of early Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said 17-year-old Jakari Dillard, was a rising senior at Life Christian Academy was shot following an argument with the suspect at the Anderson Park pool on Saturday evening.

The shooting prompted all city pools to close

Dillard's aunt, Chrissandra Thomas was at the pool with all the family. She and all of Jakari's siblings from ages 3 to 18 witnessed the deadly encounter.

"We all playing in the pool doing activities," the victim's aunt said. "The guy was talking crazy to my nephew. Then we just hear a gunshot. We thought they shot into the air. Then we saw him laying there. He had nothing to do with. It is senseless gun violence, point blank period."

The family said more security should be added to the parks and pleaded for the shooter to themselves into authorities.

