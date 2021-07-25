Atlanta Parks and Rec closing public pools 'until further notice'

The City of Atlanta Parks and Recreation Department announced it was closing all of its public pools until further notice, beginning on Sunday.

The city did not provide context for the decision.

Coronavirus cases in Georgia and across the country have been increasing over the past few weeks.

The Georgia Department of Public health reported on July 21 the 7-day moving average number of positive COVID-19 cases was up to approximately 950, the highest since mid-April.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 4.1 million or about 38% of the state’s population were reported to be fully vaccinated, the GDPH said.

Health officials are urgently asking everyone who has not gotten one of the vaccines to talk to their health care provider and strongly consider getting one.

To find out more on the vaccine as well as where to get get it, click here.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.