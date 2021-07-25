Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police investigate shooting at public pool

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at a northwest Atlanta public pool.

Police said happened Saturday at the Anderson Recreation Center.

Police found a person shot and bystanders trying to perform CPR.

The victim died at a hospital, officials said. 

The shooting stemmed from a verbal argument that turned violent when someone left to get a gun. 

