Atlanta police investigate shooting at public pool

Police are investigating a shooting at a northwest Atlanta public pool.

Police said happened Saturday at the Anderson Recreation Center.

Police found a person shot and bystanders trying to perform CPR.

The victim died at a hospital, officials said.

The shooting stemmed from a verbal argument that turned violent when someone left to get a gun.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.