Family of boy killed at Atlanta pool calls for increased security

A metro Atlanta family wants more security at area pools after their son was shot and killed at a city pool over the weekend.

The boy, 17-year-old Jakari Dillard, was a rising senior at Life Christian Academy. His mom says she rode around to several pools Saturday trying to find one where her seven kids could swim and have a good time.

Courtney Dillard dropped them off at Anderson Avenue pool and headed to a restaurant to buy lunch. Before she could get back, she got the dreaded call.

"I am coming back with the food, and didn't even make it back," she said "I come back to find my baby in pool of blood, not breathing."

Her sister, Jakari's aunt Chrissandra Thomas, was at the pool with all the family. She and all of Jakari's siblings from 3-years-old to 18 witnessed the unthinkable.

"We all playing in the pool doing activities," the victim's aunt said. "The guy was talking crazy to my nephew. Then we just hear a gunshot. We thought they shot into the air. Then we saw him laying there. He had nothing to do with. It is senseless gun violence, point blank period."

Atlanta police tell us an argument escalated to gun violence.

The family says there was a security officer present but she was outside the pool on the phone.

They believe the shooter was another teen, but what they are sure about is that Jakari, who was born with a heart defect did not deserve what he got.

We are not going to get it twisted and say he had anything to do with it. He was a black beautiful soul that was not protected by the community.

The large family gathered just feet from the pool and made one request.

"Please turn yourself in, I mean please," his mother said as she sighed with frustration.

The Parks and Recreations department closed the pools Sunday out of an abundance of caution, until further notice.

The family says more security should be added at all city pools to prevent violent incidents like this.

