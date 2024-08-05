Family of Canton man killed by tree limb mourns loss: ‘We just all love him’

The family of a Cherokee County man who was killed after a massive tree limb fell on his car a week ago during intense thunderstorms say they are heartbroken.

"We just all love him. And we’re just all at a loss right now. We're lost. We just don't know what to do," said Mike Wilson as he described the gaping hole that the loss of his son, 27-year-old Levi Wilson, has left in their family.

Levi died when a large tree limb fell on his car as he was driving down Vaughn Road in Canton on July 30, during the severe storm..

"He just loved everybody. He loved people. He was a merciful, tenderhearted person. He wanted everybody to be included," said his older brother Dillon Wilson.

Levi Wilson was killed after a tree limb fell on his car in Canton on July 30, 2024. (Supplied)

Mike Wilson said one of Levi’s friends came up to him at the funeral and told him how Levi rushed over to help him one night when he learned he was contemplating suicide.

"He came up to me and said, ‘You know, Levi saved my life.’ He said, ‘I was going to kill myself that night and nothing was going to change it till he came over here and started talking to me and praying with me," Mike Wilson said.

The family says Levi held a deep Christian faith, which is helping them get through this terrible loss.

"The only peace that you get is your faith in Jesus and that you get to see him again one day," said his fellow triplet and brother, Dexter Wilson.

Looking at the tree that killed him, FOX 5 observed signs on Monday of rot in the trunk.

Levi’s family says this incident should serve as a wakeup call for local governments and property owners to check for rotten trees that need to come down, especially near roadways.

"They need to look at and see if we can cut the limbs off before they kill somebody else's son or someone’s mom or somebody’s daddy," said Mike Wilson.

The Wilsons intend to urge Cherokee County leaders to remove more rotted tree limbs from roadways.