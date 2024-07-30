Expand / Collapse search

Man killed after car crushed by tree limb in Cherokee County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  July 30, 2024 10:14pm EDT
Cherokee County
Tree crushes car, kills driver in Cherokee County

Severe storms caused a massive limb from an old tree to crash down upon a moving car, killing the 27-year-old driver in Cherokee County.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A 27-year-old man is dead after a tree limb fell on his vehicle as he drove along Vaughn Road in Canton during severe storms on Tuesday evening. 

It happened around 7:48 p.m. in the 5700 block of Vaughn Road. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to find the tree on top of the man’s car. 

One person was killed when a tree fell on their car in the 5700 block of Vaughn Road in Canton on July 30, 2024.  (FOX 5)

Medics pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene. 

The tree also took down a power line, knocking out power in the immediate area.

Crews worked well into the evening to clear the scene. 

Cherokee County emergency managers say there has been extensive damage after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area on Tuesday evening. They say crews are working to clear roadways as quickly as possible 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. Report your storm damage to us or send pictures and video. Email us at newstipsatlanta@fox.com.