Man killed after car crushed by tree limb in Cherokee County

A 27-year-old man is dead after a tree limb fell on his vehicle as he drove along Vaughn Road in Canton during severe storms on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7:48 p.m. in the 5700 block of Vaughn Road. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to find the tree on top of the man’s car.

One person was killed when a tree fell on their car in the 5700 block of Vaughn Road in Canton on July 30, 2024.

Medics pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene.

The tree also took down a power line, knocking out power in the immediate area.

Crews worked well into the evening to clear the scene.

Cherokee County emergency managers say there has been extensive damage after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area on Tuesday evening. They say crews are working to clear roadways as quickly as possible

