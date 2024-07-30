Severe storms tear through north Georgia, downing trees and power lines
ATLANTA - A round of severe storms swept through north Georgia on Tuesday evening, downing trees and power lines.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were posted across the northern and western metro Atlanta areas.
As of 9:30 p.m., Georgia Power reported more than 91,000 customers were without power. Georgia’s EMCs reported more than 89,000 outages, mostly in the north and metro Atlanta regions.
In Cherokee County, the sheriff's office reported one person was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle.
Emergency crews were also busy clearing trees from other roadways. The areas of concern were in the Ball Ground and Canton areas.
These are some of the locations of concern:
- Knox Bridge Highway at Mt Olive Church Lane – Tree down
- Reavis Mountain Road near Cherokee Gold Trail – Tree across roadway
- Ball Ground Road at Dodd Lane – Tree on power lines
- Neil Densmore Trail – Tree on power lines
- Old Canton Road and Byrd Hill – Wires hanging from poles
- E. Main Street near the bus entrance to Hasty Elementary – Tree on power lines
- Toonigh and Holly Springs roads – Power lines down
- Ball Ground Highway near Georgia Avenue – Trees and wires down
- Univeter Road at S. McCollum Drive, just off I-575 - Tree across roadway
- Timberland Drive off Reinhardt College Parkway – Tree on power line, sparking a fire
In Hall County, officials say two homes along Morningside Drive had trees crash down upon them, according to county officials.
Crews are also working calls along the following roads:
- Morningside Drive
- Club Drive
- Bark Camp Road
- Park Hill Drive
- Enota Avenue
- Dudley Hill Road
- Tall Oaks Drive
- Washington Street
- Ben Parks Road
- Holly Drive
- Old Cornelia Highway at Joe Chandler
- Takeda Road NE
- Poplar Springs Church Road at Poplar Springs Road
- Chamblee Road at W. White Road
- Clarks Bridge Road
- Dawsonville Highway at Canterbury Road
In Forsyth County, the 911 call center has been busy with more reports of power lines and trees being downed by the storms.
Here are some of those locations:
- Keith Bridge Road at Waldrip Road
- Shadburn Ferry Road
- Chamblee Gap Road at Bethelview Road
- Kentmere Drive at Atlanta Highway
- Old Atlanta Road at Melody Mizer Lane
- Elmo Road
- Olds Street and Pilgrim Point
Officials are advising drivers to stay off the roadways and to not attempt to pass down power lines or trees.
Similar incidents are being reported in Cobb, Dawson, Floyd, Fulton, Oconee, Paulding, Polk, and Spalding County.
The FOX 5 Storm Team is working to gather more details.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. Report your storm damage to us or send pictures and video. Email us at newstipsatlanta@fox.com.