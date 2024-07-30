Severe storms tear through north Georgia, downing trees and power lines

article

A round of severe storms swept through north Georgia on Tuesday evening, downing trees and power lines.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were posted across the northern and western metro Atlanta areas.

As of 9:30 p.m., Georgia Power reported more than 91,000 customers were without power. Georgia’s EMCs reported more than 89,000 outages, mostly in the north and metro Atlanta regions.

In Cherokee County, the sheriff's office reported one person was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle.

Emergency crews were also busy clearing trees from other roadways. The areas of concern were in the Ball Ground and Canton areas.

These are some of the locations of concern:

Knox Bridge Highway at Mt Olive Church Lane – Tree down

Reavis Mountain Road near Cherokee Gold Trail – Tree across roadway

Ball Ground Road at Dodd Lane – Tree on power lines

Neil Densmore Trail – Tree on power lines

Old Canton Road and Byrd Hill – Wires hanging from poles

E. Main Street near the bus entrance to Hasty Elementary – Tree on power lines

Toonigh and Holly Springs roads – Power lines down

Ball Ground Highway near Georgia Avenue – Trees and wires down

Univeter Road at S. McCollum Drive, just off I-575 - Tree across roadway

Timberland Drive off Reinhardt College Parkway – Tree on power line, sparking a fire

In Hall County, officials say two homes along Morningside Drive had trees crash down upon them, according to county officials.

Crews are also working calls along the following roads:

Morningside Drive

Club Drive

Bark Camp Road

Park Hill Drive

Enota Avenue

Dudley Hill Road

Tall Oaks Drive

Washington Street

Ben Parks Road

Holly Drive

Old Cornelia Highway at Joe Chandler

Takeda Road NE

Poplar Springs Church Road at Poplar Springs Road

Chamblee Road at W. White Road

Clarks Bridge Road

Dawsonville Highway at Canterbury Road

In Forsyth County, the 911 call center has been busy with more reports of power lines and trees being downed by the storms.

Here are some of those locations:

Keith Bridge Road at Waldrip Road

Shadburn Ferry Road

Chamblee Gap Road at Bethelview Road

Kentmere Drive at Atlanta Highway

Old Atlanta Road at Melody Mizer Lane

Elmo Road

Olds Street and Pilgrim Point

Officials are advising drivers to stay off the roadways and to not attempt to pass down power lines or trees.

Similar incidents are being reported in Cobb, Dawson, Floyd, Fulton, Oconee, Paulding, Polk, and Spalding County.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is working to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. Report your storm damage to us or send pictures and video. Email us at newstipsatlanta@fox.com.