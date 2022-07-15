Customs officials seize fake Braves World Series Championship rings

Atlanta Braves World Series Championship rings are highly coveted and authorities say bad actors are trying to pass fakes as the real deal.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections agents seized dozens of counterfeit rings coming from overseas, including those of the Atlanta Braves.

CBP officers are trained to spot counterfeit merchandise. They frequently say where it is coming from and how the items look are tell-tale signs the items are not real.

Officers say most fake items come from Asian countries and fake jewelry tends to feel a lot like plastic.

In this case, CBP officers in Kentucky seized several MLB Championship Rings.

"Shipments like these prey on the many sports fans across the nation who may be duped into paying high prices for non-genuine products," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. "I’m extremely proud of these officers’ determination in stopping illicit shipments, and our commitment to protecting the American economy."

Had those items been sold on the streets, nearly a quarter-million dollars could have been made.

Officials say this often happens, and they have collected over a billion dollars in counterfeit merchandise.

Some of those items include poor-quality auto parts, medical products, jewelry, wardrobe, and the list goes on.

However, it is the profits from these fake items that pose a major threat to public safety.

"Counterfeiters only care about making a profit," said Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville. "They do not care about the effect their fake product has on you, your family, or the economy. Our officers are well-trained to find seizures like these, to continue our mission of protecting the American public."

Anyone who unknowingly bought an item that was fake can always report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

CBP recommends buying directly from the source.

Anyone interested in a limited-edition World Championship Ring, they retail for $25,000, and come with World Series Burger at Truist Park.