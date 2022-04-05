Atlanta Braves selling $151 burger, comes with World Series ring for $25,000

Ballpark concessions are known to be expensive, but the Atlanta Braves are taking ballpark food prices to another level.

Fresh off a World Series title, the Braves will begin selling a burger fit for champions at Truist Park in 2022.

The World Champions Burger costs $151. It's made with a half-pound Waygu beef burger on a toasted, Irish-buttered brioche bun, topped with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, garden-fresh Bibb lettuce, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli. It's meant to the shared with multiple people.

It that wasn't enough, it comes with a side of Parmesan waffle fries.

The burger made its debut this past Tuesday during an event at Truist Park.

The Atlanta Braves' World Champions Burger at Truist Park sells for $151. For $25,000, it comes with a limited-edition World Series ring.

STANDING ROOM ONLY ON SALE BRAVES FIRST 3 GAMES OF 2022 SEASON

An order of the World Champions Burger comes with more than food. Customers get either a replica World Series Championship ring for $151 or a limited-edition World Series Championship Ring for $25,000, while supplies last.

The Atlanta Braves will open the 2022 season at Truist Park on April 7 against the Cincinnati Reds.