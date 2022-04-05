Standing room only on sale for Atlanta Braves' first 3 games of 2022 season

Anticipation for Opening Weekend at Truist Park appears to be building.

The Atlanta Braves started selling standing room only tickets at 10 a.m. on Tuesday for the defending World Series champions' first three games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets are $40.

There are still tickets available for Sunday's game against Cincinnati and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday games against the Washington Nationals.

The Braves have several promotions throughout the week including a poster giveaway on Sunday, a replica World Series ring giveaway on Monday and a bobble head giveaway on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, tickets for the first three games on the secondary market ranged from $15 for Friday night's game to $28 for Opening Day, according to MLB partner StubHub.

