Everything you need to know about Atlanta Braves home opener | 2023

It's time to play ball at Truist Park. The Braves home opener is tonight.

The Atlanta Braves have taken both of their first two series on the road -- first against the Washington Nationals and then the St. Louis Cardinals.

WHO ARE THEY PLAYING?

Tonight, the Braves will face the San Diego Padres who are in town for a best-of-four series. The Padres have begun the season 3-3.

WHAT TIME DOES THE GAME START?

The game starts with the first pitch at 7:20 p.m.

CAN I SEE THE PLAYERS BEFORE THE GAME?

Yes, the Braves Walk will take place at 4:30 p.m. Fans can line the streets of The Battery Atlanta to get up-close to their favorite players. The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. near Silverspot Cinema and continue down Battery Avenue to First Base Gate.

ARE THERE OTHER PRE-GAME FESTIVITIES?

There will be live performances and appearances by the Heavy Hitters, the ATL Breakers, BLOOPER, the Tomahawk Team and The Home Depot Tools, and Live Music ft. Party National before the game. A live DJ will also perform outside of Wahlburgers.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

If you weren't lucky enough to secure tickets, you can watch on Bally Sports Southeast or the game will be shown on the MLB Network for those who are out of market.

WHO IS PITCHING?

Spencer Strider is scheduled to pitch against Blake Snell of the Padres.

WHO IS THROWING THE CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH?

Former University of Georgia quarterback and two-time National Championship winner Stetson Bennett will pitch.

WHO IS SINGING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM?

Atlanta Braves opera tenor Timothy Miller, will perform the National Anthem while Truist employees hold a giant American flag on-field. Miller will also perform "God Bless America" in the 7th inning stretch.

WILL THERE BE A FLYOVER?

Of course! Two F-22 fighter jets and two F-35 fighter jets from Eglin Air Force Base in Cobb County will perform the traditional flyover.

WILL THERE BE A GIVEAWAY?

Yes. Fans will receive an Atlanta Braves 2023 magnetic schedule.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE GAME?

Following the game, the Braves entertainment teams will perform a high-energy show at The Battery Atlanta Splash Pad. A live DJ will then keep the party going until 1 a.m.

HOW'S THE WEATHER LOOKING?

There's a chance of rain, but it will be warm. Today's high is predicted to be 84 degrees.

WHAT ABOUT THE REST OF THE WEEKEND?

A magnetic schedule will be given away again on Friday night. There will be the same pre-game fesitivies minus the Braves Walk before the game. Tuscaloosa County High School Choir will perform the national anthem and there will be fireworks following Friday night's game.

On Saturday, the Braves will debut their new Connect jerseys on the field -- the day Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record in 1974. The Cherokee High School Chorus will perform the national anthem.

On Sunday, the firs 3,000 kids through the gates will receive the first item in The Home Depot Tools Series, a "B'Rush" mini bobblehead, built by The Home Depot. Fans can arrive early for autographs and a Q&A session with former Atlanta Braves Mark Wohlers and Nick Green and the West Side Elementary School will perform the national anthem.

HOW DO I GET TICKETS FOR FUTURE GAMES?

