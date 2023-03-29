Photos: Atlanta Braves reveal new food options for 2023 season

Spring training is officially over, which means the Braves are revealing their opening lineup … of delicious food offerings.

The Atlanta Braves and Delaware North, the official food and beverage partner of the team, have unveiled the new foods Braves fans can snack on while cheering on the team.

This year will be the first full season for Braves Executive Chef Louis Martorano, who is using his talents to take some ballpark classics like burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches and giving them an indulgent twist.

You can check out each of the new foods below:

The Cleanup Burger (Atlanta Braves)

The Cleanup Burger – Four grilled all-beef patties topped with golden hash brown potato, hickory smoked bacon, cheese, and sunny side-up fried egg. This burger is served on a fresh buttermilk Belgian waffle with maple syrup and can satisfy anywhere from one person (if you dare) to four. It's available at the 1871 Grille near section 113.

The Submarine Sandwich (Atlanta Braves)

The Submarine Sandwich – This giant sandwich includes house-smoked turkey breast that is carved to order in front of fans and topped with Red Dragon cheddar cheese sauce, applewood bacon, fried green tomato, butter lettuce and avocado crema. It can be built for one or as a 3-foot-long submarine for up to eight people. The sandwich is available at The Carvery near section 112.

The Georgia BLT (Atlanta Braves)

Georgia BLT – The Braves' take on the classic BLT is bologna, butter lettuce, tomato, pimento cheese and garlic mayo on a brioche bun. It's available at the 1871 Grille near section 141.

The Triple Play (Atlanta Braves)

The Triple Play – Three's not a crowd when it comes to this dish. The Triple Play is a take on the Caribbean staple papas rellenas featuring a creamy potato filled with chicken and then fried golden brown. It's available at the Section 313 market and Section 343 market.

The Closer (Atlanta Braves)

The new food options also feature two different hot dogs. The ‘Douille Dog is Andouille Sausage topped with beef chili, onion and cheddar cheese and is available at the Section 313 market. Finishing off the new food is The Closer – All-beef hot dog wrapped in mozzarella-whipped potatoes and fried golden brown. Served with spicy mayo, which is available at the Section 343 market.

Along with these new options, the Braves also have five new self-checkout concession locations with Grill-N-Go options and a market powered by Amazon Just Walk Out technologies.