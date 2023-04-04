Georgia weather: Passover, Braves Home Opener, The Masters, and Easter

It is a busy week with spring break, Passover, the Braves Home Opener, the Masters, Good Friday, Easter and more.

Easter Weekend will end on Sunday with sunshine, but Good Friday and Saturday look cool and wet, especially on Saturday.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the weather closely, including the timing and intensity of a few showers and thunderstorms across Georgia.

What will the weather be like for Passover in Atlanta?

Passover begins at sundown on Wednesday.

The day will start out with patchy fog before 9 a.m.

It will be mostly sunny throughout the day with a high near mid to upper 80s. It should be the warmest day so far this year. In fact, it should be the warmest it has been since last September.

The record high for Atlanta is safe at 89, set back in 1988.

Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunset time will be 8:01 p.m. in Atlanta.

After dark, skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 65. Winds will continue out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

What will the weather be like for the Braves Home Opener?

Opening night for the Braves on Thursday will also be warm with temps near 80. There is a small risk fans could see a shower.

The Atlanta Braves play their season home opener, hosting the Padres at Truist Park in Atlanta on April 6 at 7:20 p.m.

The clouds will be building all day, starting out partly cloudy, but turning into mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon with wind gusts as high as 15 mph.

The chance of showers also increases in the afternoon to about 40%.

The high for the day will be in the low 80s, but by first pitch, the temperature should be in the upper 70s, dipping down to the lower 70s by the end of the game.

The rain chance extends into the overnight hours, but the temperatures will dip down in the low 60s.

What will the weather be like for The Masters?

The Masters in Augusta will get off to a wonderful start on Thursday, but Friday and Saturday look problematic.

Thursday should be partly cloudy and warm with a high in the mid-80s. Winds should be out of the south at 8 mph. There is a 20% chance of some showers or thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms dramatically increases on Friday. The day will start with mostly cloudy with a high in the lower 70s. There is a70% chance of precipitation with the possibility of a quarter to a half-inch of rain.

It will not be any better on Saturday, with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid-50s.

On Sunday, the rain chance decreases to 60%. It should be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 60s.

What will the weather be like for Good Friday in Atlanta?

Friday in Atlanta will see a significant drop in temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will be around 80% by mid-morning.

The rain chance will continue into the evening hours with lows around 50.

Saturday will see only a slight warm up with temperatures reaching into the mid-50s, and the chance of showers and thunderstorms remaining the same.

What will the weather be like for Easter Sunday in Atlanta?

Rain chances will decrease Saturday evening just before sunset. Sunset on Saturday is scheduled for 8:03 p.m.

Overnight, the lows will dip into the upper 40s with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunrise on top of Stone Mountain will be at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, and a minute later in Atlanta.

There will be only a 30% chance of showers before 2 p.m. Sunday. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s.

Rain chance decreases Sunday evening to 10% under partly cloudy skies while the temperature dips just below 50.