Slutty Vegan opens kiosk at Truist Park in time for Braves 2023 home opener

Fans will have one more thing to celebrate this Thursday as they flock to The Battery for the Braves' home opener.

Slutty Vegan is opening a new location at Truist Park. The freestanding kiosk will be located in section 130 by the third base gate. It will offer a modified menu tailored to the baseball experience with bangin’ vegan takes on stadium staples.

Menu items include:

BIG DAWG™ – Plant-based bratwurst, sauerkraut & Slut Sauce on a vegan pretzel bun

TENDERONIS – Crispy, plant-based Chick'N tenders served hot & ready for dipping

SLUTTY FRIES – French fries with signature Slut Dust

SIDE SAUCES – Slut Sauce, Ranch Dipping Sauce, Blackberry Mayo, Agave Mustard & BBQ Sauce

This is the Atlanta-based burger joint's third outpost to open in 2023, coming on the heels of the Harlem, New York restaurant and the Georgia Tech location.

"Truist Park is such a fixture in Atlanta culture, and we’re thrilled to now be a part of that experience," says founder Pinky Cole. "We can’t wait to knock it out of the park at the home of the Braves for many seasons to come!"

Don't forget, the Braves home opener will take place on Thursday, April 6 against the Padres at Truist Park.

